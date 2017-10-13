Redskins' Jordan Reed: Admits he isn't 100 percent
Though he isn't listed on the Week 6 injury report, Reed admitted Thursday that he isn't quite 100 percent healthy, JP Finlay of NBCSports Washington reports.
Reed was listed on the Week 4 injury report with rib and sternum injuries, but his comment might actually be referring to the toe issue that has plagued him since this summer. He nonetheless figures to return to his usual role Sunday against the 49ers, after logging just 14 snaps in a Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. Coming out of a bye week, he'll face a San Francisco defense that has limited tight ends to just 14 catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns on 24 targets, despite struggling to defend the pass overall. The Niners faced an ultra-soft slate of tight ends the past three games, but they also shut down Greg Olsen (foot) in Week 1 and Jimmy Graham in Week 2.
