Redskins' Jordan Reed: Being evaluated for head injury

Reed left Thursday's preseason tilt against Atlanta to be evaluated for a concussion. He's been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Reed was originally a game-time decision coming into Thursday's contest. The 29-year-old managed to stay healthy during training camp after being cleared from a foot injury in late July. When healthy, Reed seems to be an early favorite to pace Washington in targets, even though he has yet to play more than 14 games in a season. If the six-year-pro were to miss any time, Vernon Davis would likely see increased work as next in line on the tight end depth chart.