Redskins' Jordan Reed: Career in the balance
Reed's career may be in danger due to his most recent concussion, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Reed suffered his seventh diagnosed concussion in preseason Week 3, which hasn't allowed him to approach potential game action in the meantime. On Saturday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported Reed was "weeks" away from gaining clearance from the protocol for head injuries, but the Redskins now are worried that he won't get back on the field at all. While Reed aims to get healthy, Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle will take on tight end reps.
