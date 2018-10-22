Redskins' Jordan Reed: Catches two passes in win over Cowboys
Reed caught two of four targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cowboys.
Reed broke off gains of 27 and 16 yards, but his targets were few and far between. While this was a rather modest performance, it still fell right around Reed's per-game average for yardage (44.7) in what has been a rather disappointing season to this point. He'll look to get back on track in a more inviting matchup with the Giants in Week 8.
