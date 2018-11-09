Redskins' Jordan Reed: Cleared to play

Reed (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed incredibly made it to Week 9 before showing up on the injury report for the first time all season, ultimately playing through a minor neck injury in a 38-14 loss to Atlanta. He had his reps limited this week while dealing with a back ailment, but his status for Sunday never seemed to be in question. With so many injuries at other positions, Washington may need to rely on quick passes to Reed against a soft Bucs defense. No team has given up more yards per game (77.3) to tight ends.

