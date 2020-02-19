Redskins' Jordan Reed: Clears concussion protocol

Reed has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol and likely will be released by Washington soon, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

A report earlier this week suggested Reed was still in the protocol, but that's apparently no longer the case. Clearing out $8.5 million in cap space will be an easy decision for the team, unless there's some discussion of a pay cut beforehand. It isn't clear if Reed intends to continue his football career, as he has a worrisome history of concussions, not to mention a slew of other injuries. He'll turn 30 in July.