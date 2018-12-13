Redskins' Jordan Reed: 'Coming along' in recovery
Reed (toe/ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The Redskins' practice report confirms what was already anticipated after Reed wasn't spotted on the field on the portion of Thursday's session that was accessible to the media. The tight end looks on track to miss his first game of the season Sunday in Jacksonville, but coach Jay Gruden told John Keim of ESPN.com that Reed is "coming along." That offers a sliver of hope that Reed's injury won't spell an end to his 2018 campaign.
