Redskins' Jordan Reed: Considered day-to-day
Reed is considered day-to-day with a chest contusion, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
Reports have been all over the place, with Reed's injury first referred to as an AC joint sprain, then an SC joint sprain, and now finally a mere contusion. Each change was a step in the right direction, and the latest diagnosis suggests he's unlikely to miss Week 3 against the Raiders. The injury reports will still be worth a close look, considering Reed has an awfully lengthy history of health mishaps for a fifth-year player.
