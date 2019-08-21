Redskins' Jordan Reed: Could play Thursday

Reed will be a game-time decision for Thursday's preseason contest against Atlanta, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Reed managed to stay healthy throughout training camp for the first time in years, but he may be held out all preseason due to his extensive injury history. He'll likely be limited to one or two drives, if he plays at all. The 29-year-old tight end is an early favorite to lead Washington in targets, even though he's never played more than 14 games in a season.