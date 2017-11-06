Redskins' Jordan Reed: Day to day ahead of Week 10
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Reed (hamstring) is "day to day" ahead of the Week 10 game against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed was unable to practice in any capacity last week while managing the hamstring injury. While Gruden has said Reed is making progress with his recovery, the tight end will need to prove as much by practicing on at least a limited basis this week to create any optimism he'll be able to play Sunday against the Vikings. Vernon Davis (hand) started in place of Reed in the Week 9 victory over Seattle, catching six balls for 72 yards.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Officially ruled out•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not present for practice•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Gone from practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Misses practice to start week•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected to miss Week 9•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Exits game with hamstring issue•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...