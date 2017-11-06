Redskins' Jordan Reed: Day to day ahead of Week 10

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Reed (hamstring) is "day to day" ahead of the Week 10 game against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed was unable to practice in any capacity last week while managing the hamstring injury. While Gruden has said Reed is making progress with his recovery, the tight end will need to prove as much by practicing on at least a limited basis this week to create any optimism he'll be able to play Sunday against the Vikings. Vernon Davis (hand) started in place of Reed in the Week 9 victory over Seattle, catching six balls for 72 yards.