Redskins' Jordan Reed: Dealing with concussion symptoms
Reed remains in the concussion protocol, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Reed has a long history of head injuries, with his most recent occurring in the third week of the 2019 preseason. He returned to limited practices a few weeks later, but he didn't log any level of participation after Sept. 12 and was then placed on injured reserve a month later. The 29-year-old tight end faces an uncertain future, as he's believed to be considering retirement and could be a cap casualty for Washington even if he decides to continue his football career. Reed has suffered seven documented concussions over the past six years.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 2 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 2 XFL DFS contests now that we have...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...
-
Dynasty Trade Values Chart
Heath Cummings reveals his Dynasty trade chart and explains how he came up with Patrick Mahomes...
-
XFL Week 1 review, Week 2 preview
Ben Gretch goes over some of the key data from Week 1 in the XFL, focusing on playing time...
-
2/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and the rest of the...
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.