Redskins' Jordan Reed: Dealing with concussion symptoms

Reed remains in the concussion protocol, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Reed has a long history of head injuries, with his most recent occurring in the third week of the 2019 preseason. He returned to limited practices a few weeks later, but he didn't log any level of participation after Sept. 12 and was then placed on injured reserve a month later. The 29-year-old tight end faces an uncertain future, as he's believed to be considering retirement and could be a cap casualty for Washington even if he decides to continue his football career. Reed has suffered seven documented concussions over the past six years.

