Redskins' Jordan Reed: Dealing with foot sprain, toe issue

Reed was diagnosed with a sprained foot and toe injury after being ruled out for the second half of Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

While the report confirms that Reed avoided any structural damage to his foot, the tight end is nonetheless a candidate to miss practice time Wednesday through Friday and could be in jeopardy of sitting out next weekend's tilt in Jacksonville. Historically injury prone, Reed has suited up in all 12 of the Redskins' contests to date, but hasn't been as productive as usual on a per-game basis with 54 receptions for 558 yards and two scores. Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle would be in store for increased roles at tight end in the event Reed's health issue forces him to miss time over the Redskins' final three games.