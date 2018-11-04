Redskins' Jordan Reed: Dealing with neck, back injuries

Reed emerged from Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Falcons with neck and back injuries, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Reed dealt with a neck issue in preparation for this game but ultimately was cleared to play, ending the contest with four receptions (on six targets) for 34 yards. The current concern may be the same one, and it appears as if his practice reps will be impacted for a second consecutive week.