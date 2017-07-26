Redskins' Jordan Reed: Dealing with toe injury
Reed landed on the PUP list Wednesday due to a big toe sprain, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
In 2016, Reed tended to the fifth known concussion of his football career and an AC joint separation in his left shoulder, resulting in four absences. That number fell within the range of DNPs (2-to-7) in each of his four professional seasons, and an ailing toe is now wiping away at least the initial practices of training camp. Although the Redskins are making a precautionary decision, Reed must receive clearance in order to take the practice field.
