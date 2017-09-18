Redskins' Jordan Reed: Diagnosed with AC joint sprain
Reed was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder after Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed's injury, which previously was reported as a chest issue, caused him to miss most of the second half of Sunday's game. He did return late in the fourth quarter but didn't add to his stat line of six catches for 48 yards on six targets. Reed missed Weeks 13 and 16 last season due to an AC joint separation, after exploding for a 10-95-2 receiving line while playing through the injury in Week 12. At the very least, he figures to miss some practice time ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the Raiders.
