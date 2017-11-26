Redskins' Jordan Reed: Doesn't run Sunday

Head coach Jay Gruden said Reed (hamstring) didn't run during Sunday's session, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Redskins intend to keep Reed from running for at least a few more days, ensuring an indefinite return timetable from his ailing hamstring. Because the Redskins play Thursday at Dallas, he's trending toward a fifth consecutive absence, but time will tell if the preceding comes to pass. Assuming another DNP, the Redskins will depend on Vernon Davis at tight end yet again.

