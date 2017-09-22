Redskins' Jordan Reed: Doing individual work

Reed (ribs/sternum) is taking part in individual drills at the start of Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed was a limited participant the past two days, with coach Jay Gruden saying after Thursday's practice that the tight end's pain is at least becoming manageable. Another update will be available when the Redskins release their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Raiders. The team does have a capable replacement in Vernon Davis, who produced 9.9 yards per target on 59 looks last season.