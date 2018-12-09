Redskins' Jordan Reed: Done for day with foot injury

Reed (foot) has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Redskins downgraded Reed to doubtful to return shortly before the first half, and with the team trailing by 34 points to begin the third quarter, it's no surprise that he'll be shut down for the day. Before departing, Reed failed to corral his lone target on the day and finished with no receptions for the first time all season. Washington should have an update on the extent of his injury within the next day or two.