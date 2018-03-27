Redskins' Jordan Reed: Doubtful for OTAs
Reed (hamstring, toe) is unlikely to participate in Organized Team Activities in May, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Reed was considering toe surgery back in December, and while there hasn't been a report regarding his final decision, this seems to suggest he ended up having the procedure, or else his hamstring injury is lingering. Redskins coach Jay Gruden does anticipate having the tight end back at full health before Week 1, but that doesn't mean he'll have the luxury of a normal offseason. Reed made a career-low six appearances last season, bringing his total to 28 missed games through five years. He'll return to a Washington offense that looks much different from last season's, with Alex Smith replacing Kirk Cousins under center while Paul Richardson replaces Ryan Grant and Terrelle Pryor at wide receiver.
