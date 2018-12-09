Redskins' Jordan Reed: Downgraded to doubtful

Reed (foot) has been downgraded to doubtful to return to Sunday's contest versus the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

On his way to the locker room in the first half, Reed required assistance from the training staff, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Reed has just a slim chance to reenter the game, implying his foot injury is somewhat serious. As long as Reed is sidelined, the Redskins will trot out Vernon Davis as the primary tight end.