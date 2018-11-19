Redskins' Jordan Reed: Excels after Smith injury
Reed led his team in all receiving categories Sunday, amassing seven catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in a 23-21 loss to Houston.
Reed caught a nine-yard score from backup quarterback Colt McCoy -- who replaced an injured Alex Smith (leg) -- in the third quarter. The Reed-Smith connection never clicked as well as the tight end's owners hoped, but this display of chemistry with McCoy is encouraging, as Smith's done for the year. Reed will look to build on this performance when the Redskins visit Dallas in Week 12.
