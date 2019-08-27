Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected back for opener

Coach Jay Gruden expects Reed (concussion) to be ready for Week 1 at Philadelphia, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed added to his lengthy concussion history in Thursday's preseason game against Atlanta, though it was his first documented incident since 2016. Despite the early optimism, the tight end shouldn't be viewed as a sure thing for Week 1, as concussion symptoms are unpredictable. Vernon Davis is next in line for the top pass-catching role at tight end, with Jeremy Sprinkle also in the mix for added snaps.

