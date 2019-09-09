Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected back for Week 2
Coach Jay Gruden is "very optimistic" about Reed (concussion) returning for Week 2 against Dallas, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Gruden previously was optimistic about Reed's availability for the regular-season opener, noting Aug. 27 that he expected the tight end to be ready. That obviously didn't come to fruition, with Reed ruled out Saturday after being listed as a limited practice participant throughout the week. Washington adjusted to his absence with heavy usage of three-wide formations, giving Vernon Davis the vast majority of snaps at tight end. The offense now is dealing with another significant injury -- running back Derrius Guice is in danger of missing time due to a knee issue.
