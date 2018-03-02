Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected to get healthy

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden expects Reed (hamstring, toe) to be healthy for the 2018 season, Stephen Czarda of the team's official website reports. "We anticipate him being fully healthy," said Gruden. "If something does happen, knock on wood, which I don't think it will, we'll adjust like we have every year."

After missing all of training camp with a toe injury, Reed never seemed truly healthy at any point in 2017, averaging 35.2 receiving yards across six appearances before landing on injured reserve in December due to a hamstring injury. While the hammy is expected to heal on its own, Reed was considering toe surgery back in December. There hasn't been any update on his final decision, but Gruden's recent comments suggest the tight end either avoided surgery entirely or else had a procedure from which he's expected to make a full recovery before training camp. Reed has missed 28 of 80 possible games in his five-year career, only once making more than 12 appearances in a season (14 in 2015). The change from Kirk Cousins to Alex Smith at quarterback will probably impact the Redskins' wideouts more so than Reed, considering Smith has a strong track record of feeding his tight ends, most notably Travis Kelce in Kansas City and Vernon Davis in San Francisco. As always, health is the leading concern.