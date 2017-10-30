Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected to miss Week 9
Redskins coach Jay Gruden suggested Monday that he doesn't expect Reed (hamstring) to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed was removed from Sunday's 33-19 loss to Dallas in the second quarter, finishing with one catch for five yards on his only target, after hauling in eight of 10 looks for 64 yards and two touchdowns the previous week. Vernon Davis actually has more receiving yards than Reed this season, and the 33-year-old caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown when Reed missed a 27-10 win over the Raiders in Week 3 while nursing rib and sternum injuries. Although the Redskins aren't yet ready to rule him out, Reed's track record isn't promising for his chances to avoid missed time. He'll likely be limited or absent Wednesday when the Redskins release their first injury report of the week.
