Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected to stay in Washington

Coach Jay Gruden believes Reed (foot) is an important part of the Redskins' future, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "I like Jordan a lot," Gruden said Monday. "Tight ends that can win in zone and man coverage are hard to find. His blocking has improved and is going to continue to get better the stronger that he gets. We just have to get him healthy, but he is a dynamic player, a great athlete, works extremely hard, a great kid, never late and he's a big part of the success of this football team moving forward in my opinion."

It doesn't sound like Gruden has any interest in freeing up $7.9 million in cap space by releasing Reed, who caught 54 of 84 targets for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games during the 2018 campaign. The 28-year-old tight end finished another season on injured reserve, and at one point in November he admitted he was still feeling the impact of offseason surgery on both big toes. Reed seems to be looking at a far less grueling rehab process during the 2019 offseason, though his medical record remains a massive concern. While it isn't too difficult to make a case for his release, Reed takes on extra importance due to the lack of pass-catching talent on the Washington roster. It is possible the team asks him to take a small pay cut on the heels of yet another injury-shortened season.