Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expects to be game-time decision

Reed (ribs/sternum) is listed as questionable and anticipates being a game-time decision for Sunday against the Raiders, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Reed said he has full range of motion in his shoulder but is still dealing with significant pain. Bothered by rib and sternum injuries -- in addition to the toe issue that's required management since this summer -- Reed probably won't be at his best even if he's able to play and handles his usual snap workload. Of course, he's put up gaudy numbers at less than 100 percent health in the past, including a 10-catch, 95-yard, two-touchdown performance while playing with a separated shoulder in Week 12 last season. Vernon Davis will be a decent streaming option if Reed can't play, as the Raiders haven't had much luck slowing down opposing tight ends in recent seasons.