Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expects to be game-time decision
Reed (ribs/sternum) is listed as questionable and anticipates being a game-time decision for Sunday against the Raiders, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Reed said he has full range of motion in his shoulder but is still dealing with significant pain. Bothered by rib and sternum injuries -- in addition to the toe issue that's required management since this summer -- Reed probably won't be at his best even if he's able to play and handles his usual snap workload. Of course, he's put up gaudy numbers at less than 100 percent health in the past, including a 10-catch, 95-yard, two-touchdown performance while playing with a separated shoulder in Week 12 last season. Vernon Davis will be a decent streaming option if Reed can't play, as the Raiders haven't had much luck slowing down opposing tight ends in recent seasons.
More News
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...