Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expects to be ready Week 1
Head coach Jay Gruden expects Reed (toe) to be ready for Week 1, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Gruden stated "from every indication (Reed) will be ready for the season." The star tight end is on the physically unable to perform list due to a sprained big toe. The absence is the result of an unexpected side effect of stem-cell treatment on the lingering injury. The decision to place him on the PUP list at the start of training camp was surprising, but given Reed's lengthy injury history, the team is likely airing on the side of caution in order to ensure his health entering the start of the season.
