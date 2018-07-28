Redskins' Jordan Reed: Gets in some team drills

Reed (toe) ran routes and corralled passes during 7-on-7 drills at Saturday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The activity marked Reed's first in the team portion of training camp sessions, but his number of routes (three) and receptions (two) were minimal. Within those drills, he was required to plant and cut, and one of his catches forced him to dive, so Saturday's development was still a positive one. Expect Reed to continue ramping up his workload on the heels of two surgeries on his big toes in a three-month span between December and February.

