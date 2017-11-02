Redskins' Jordan Reed: Gone from practice Thursday

Reed (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Given that Redskins head coach Jay Gruden previously suggested that Reed is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he's failed to take part in either of the Redskins' practices this week. Vernon Davis looks poised to pick up a start at tight end in Week 9 with Reed seemingly trending toward an inactive status.

