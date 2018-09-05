Redskins' Jordan Reed: Healthy for Week 1

Reed (toe) isn't on the Redskins' initial Week 1 injury report Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Coach Jay Gruden relayed the news during a media session, adding that Reed is in "great shape." It appears managing Reed's workload throughout training camp and the preseason with his surgically repaired toe in mind has paid off. He'll turn his focus to Sunday's opponent, the Cardinals, who limited tight ends to 9.7 yards per catch, 6.0 yards per target and six touchdowns last season, though only 11 teams surrendered more receptions (75) to the position.

