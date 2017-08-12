Redskins' Jordan Reed: Hopes to be available versus Packers

Reed (toe) hopes to be available for the team's second preseason game versus the packers.

Reed has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since training camp kicked off. His absence is the result of an unexpected side effect from stem-cell treatment on a lingering toe injury. Coach Jay Gruden recently indicated he expected Reed to be ready for Week 1, so the team does not seem overly concerned. Expect the team to be extra cautious with their starting tight end if he does ultimately take the field against the Packers.