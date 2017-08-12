Redskins' Jordan Reed: Hopes to be available versus Packers
Reed (toe) hopes to be available for the team's second preseason game versus the packers.
Reed has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since training camp kicked off. His absence is the result of an unexpected side effect from stem-cell treatment on a lingering toe injury. Coach Jay Gruden recently indicated he expected Reed to be ready for Week 1, so the team does not seem overly concerned. Expect the team to be extra cautious with their starting tight end if he does ultimately take the field against the Packers.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Unavailable for preseason opener•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expects to be ready Week 1•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Absence related to stem-cell treatment•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still without timetable•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Visits specialist Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: PUP stint should be brief•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...