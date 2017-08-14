Redskins' Jordan Reed: Hoping to practice next week

Reed (toe) is targeting a return to practice next week, Liz Clarke of The Washington Post reports.

Reed has been parked on the Redskins' PUP list with a toe injury since training camp opened, but the tight end caught passes and ran a bit following Sunday's final session. While doing so, Reed donned a custom-made cushion under his left foot to provide his toe extra padding. If all goes well, Reed hopes to be cleared to join his teammates in action next week, but even if he does, it's unknown whether he'll feature in any preseason games.