Redskins' Jordan Reed: Hurts foot Sunday

Reed is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Giants due to a foot injury.

Oft-injured in previous seasons, Reed has got through the current campaign mostly unscathed. However, he needed assistance to get to the locker room, as he couldn't put much weight on one of his feet, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. The extent of the injury is not yet known, but Reed will hand over tight end reps to fellow veteran tight end Vernon Davis for the time being.