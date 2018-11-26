Redskins' Jordan Reed: In street clothes at practice

Reed isn't participating in practice Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Heading into a Monday night matchup with Philadelphia in Week 13 after playing on Thanksgiving Day, the 28-year-old tight end has some extra time to recover between games. The reason behind his absence hasn't been reported, but any injury Reed might be dealing with at least wasn't serious enough to prevent him from walking around the practice field in sweats while his teammates warmed up Monday. Washington won't release its first practice report of Week 13 until Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories