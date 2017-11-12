Redskins' Jordan Reed: Inactive again Sunday
Reed (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed signaled a return was possible with limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday, but a red flag arose with no activity Friday. Consequently, the Redskins will take no chances with their No. 1 tight end for the second consecutive game, allowing Vernon Davis to slot in as the starting TE yet again.
