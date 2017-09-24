Redskins' Jordan Reed: Inactive in Week 3
Reed (ribs/sternum) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Raiders, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan DC reports.
Rest may be the best medicine for Reed, who is dealing with a fair amount of pain as the result of a Week 2 hit to the chest. Plus, a sprained toe followed the tight end into the regular season. Expect Vernon Davis to get the nod in Reed's place, while Niles Paul will enter the contest when head coach Jay Gruden orders up two-TE sets.
