Redskins' Jordan Reed: Increasing practice reps
Reed (toes) has increased his workload as training camp progresses, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
There was an expectation Reed would mix in some team drills at Saturday's practice, which came to pass with a touchdown catch over safety D.J. Swearinger, per Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington. Hurting Reed's case previously was an inability to run until a month before the start of training camp, leaving him behind his teammates in terms of conditioning. "I feel pretty good man," he told Keim on Monday. "I feel good cutting on it. The only thing I have to work on is that burst. ... I've still got a lot of strengthening to do, explosive work to back to my full potential." Reed has the entire preseason slate, starting Thursday in New England, to do so, but it's unclear when the Redskins will give the tight end the all-clear for game action.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Moving toward full-team work•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Gets in some team drills•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Manages individual work•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Questionable for camp•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Working off to side Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Non-participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...