Redskins' Jordan Reed: Increasing practice reps

Reed (toes) has increased his workload as training camp progresses, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

There was an expectation Reed would mix in some team drills at Saturday's practice, which came to pass with a touchdown catch over safety D.J. Swearinger, per Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington. Hurting Reed's case previously was an inability to run until a month before the start of training camp, leaving him behind his teammates in terms of conditioning. "I feel pretty good man," he told Keim on Monday. "I feel good cutting on it. The only thing I have to work on is that burst. ... I've still got a lot of strengthening to do, explosive work to back to my full potential." Reed has the entire preseason slate, starting Thursday in New England, to do so, but it's unclear when the Redskins will give the tight end the all-clear for game action.

