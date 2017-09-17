Redskins' Jordan Reed: Injures chest Sunday

Reed is questionable to return to Sunday's road game versus the Rams due to a chest injury.

Oftentimes, a chest concern is shorthand for a pectoral issue of some kind, but the fact the oft-injured Reed is again tending to a health concern should surprise no one. If he's unable to make another appearance Sunday afternoon, his final line will read six receptions (on six targets) for 48 yards. Furthermore, veteran Vernon Davis would be in line for additional snaps and, by proxy, targets in the event of an absence from Reed.