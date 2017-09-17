Redskins' Jordan Reed: Injures chest Sunday
Reed is questionable to return to Sunday's road game versus the Rams due to a chest injury.
Oftentimes, a chest concern is shorthand for a pectoral issue of some kind, but the fact the oft-injured Reed is again tending to a health concern should surprise no one. If he's unable to make another appearance Sunday afternoon, his final line will read six receptions (on six targets) for 48 yards. Furthermore, veteran Vernon Davis would be in line for additional snaps and, by proxy, targets in the event of an absence from Reed.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Considered day-to-day•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Diagnosed with SC joint sprain•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Diagnosed with AC joint sprain•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns late in game•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Plays through pain, hauls in five catches•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Could have fractured toe•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...