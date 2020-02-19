Redskins' Jordan Reed: Intends to continue career

Reed "100 percent" intends to continue his NFL career and has cleared the league's concussion protocol, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed has a storied history with head injuries, and he sat out the entire 2019 regular season while in the concussion protocol due to an injury sustained in the third week of the preseason. The Redskins are expected to release Reed in the near future, per Ben Standig of The Athletic, which would clear out $8.5 million in cap space for the team. Now having received medical clearance, and with a fresh start likely around the corner, Reed's coveted abilities as a pass catcher should garner real interest from clubs around the league despite his worrisome concussion history.