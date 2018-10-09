Redskins' Jordan Reed: Invisible in blowout loss

Reed caught one of two targets for 21 yards in Monday night's 43-19 loss to the Saints.

Reed was hardly heard from Monday, with his lone reception coming long after the game's result was seemingly decided. Such inactivity made it Reed's worst performance of the season, and Washington's offense really struggled without him making an impact. He and the team will now aim to rebound in Week 6 versus the Panthers.

