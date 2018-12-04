Redskins' Jordan Reed: Kept quiet in defeat

Reed caught four of five targets for 21 yards in Monday night's 28-13 loss to the Eagles.

Reed overcame his listed back ailment to suit up Monday, when a leg injury to starting quarterback Colt McCoy actually impacted his performance more than anything. That's because he was replaced by Mark Sanchez, who only joined the team two weeks ago. As a result, Reed was limited to a few underneath receptions, and actually completed a lateral across the field while the Redskins searched for some kind of spark. With McCoy out for the season, Sanchez figures to assume starting duties, so it's at least encouraging Reed tied for the team lead in targets Monday. However, considering he'll now effectively be working with an underprepared third-stringer, it'd probably be wise to temper expectations of Reed in Week 14 versus the Giants.