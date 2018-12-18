Redskins' Jordan Reed: Kicks off week with absence
Reed (ankle/foot) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Reed hasn't stepped foot on the practice field since sustaining a sprained foot and toe injury during a Week 14 loss to the Giants. There has been talk that the tight end could be shut down for the season, but with the NFC East still in play, it seems as if the Redskins will see if Reed's health improves enough for an appearance at some point during the final two games. That said, he may have to practice Wednesday or Thursday to suit up Saturday in Tennessee. If Reed doesn't, Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle would retain elevated roles in the offense.
