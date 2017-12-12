Redskins' Jordan Reed: Lands on IR
The Redskins placed Reed (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
The will he or won't he return has reached its conclusion, as the Redskins have opted for the former with their No. 1 tight end. With a hamstring injury capping Reed to six games, he'll finish 2017 with career lows in receptions (27), targets (35) and receiving yards (211), while reaching the end zone twice. For the remainder of the campaign, Vernon Davis will be the most-utilized TE on the roster, but Niles Paul and even Jeremy Sprinkle should earn some reps.
More News
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.