Redskins' Jordan Reed: Lands on IR

The Redskins placed Reed (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.

The will he or won't he return has reached its conclusion, as the Redskins have opted for the former with their No. 1 tight end. With a hamstring injury capping Reed to six games, he'll finish 2017 with career lows in receptions (27), targets (35) and receiving yards (211), while reaching the end zone twice. For the remainder of the campaign, Vernon Davis will be the most-utilized TE on the roster, but Niles Paul and even Jeremy Sprinkle should earn some reps.