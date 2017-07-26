Redskins' Jordan Reed: Lands on PUP list
The Redskins placed Reed (undisclosed) on the PUP list Wednesday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Concussions have plagued Reed throughout his career, including last season, when he was diagnosed with his fifth known such head injury. Later, an AC joint separation in his left shoulder forced another absence, marking the 18th DNP of his four years as a professional. The current ailment hasn't been revealed, but kicking off training camp on the PUP list is an ominous sign for the premier tight end's upcoming campaign.
