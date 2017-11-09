Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited again Thursday
Reed (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
Per John Keim of ESPN.com, Reed was spotted doing one-on-one work in the red zone during the portion of Thursday's practice made available to the media. That sounds similar to what Reed did Wednesday, so unless he progressed beyond individual work behind closed doors Thursday, it doesn't appear that he took a step forward in his recovery. The Redskins will see what Reed is able to do during their final practice of the week Friday before determining his injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.
