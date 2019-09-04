Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited in practice

Reed (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Coach Jay Gruden confirmed to John Keim of ESPN.com that Reed is still in the concussion protocol, but the tight end was able to take part in team meetings and fit in some individual work on the field. Per Hoffman, Gruden also said Reed will increase his activity by the day this week, and if he avoids a setback and gains clearance from an independent neurologist, he likely will be out there Sunday at Philadelphia. Considering Reed's vast history of head injuries, there's no telling when (or if) he'll get the all-clear.

