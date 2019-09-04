Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited in practice
Reed (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Coach Jay Gruden confirmed to John Keim of ESPN.com that Reed is still in the concussion protocol, but the tight end was able to take part in team meetings and fit in some individual work on the field. Per Hoffman, Gruden also said Reed will increase his activity by the day this week, and if he avoids a setback and gains clearance from an independent neurologist, he likely will be out there Sunday at Philadelphia. Considering Reed's vast history of head injuries, there's no telling when (or if) he'll get the all-clear.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Takes field Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Making progress•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected back for opener•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Adds to long concussion history•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Being evaluated for head injury•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...