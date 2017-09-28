Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited Thursday

Reed (ribs/shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed took part in blocking drills, worked 1-on-1 against safety D.J. Swearinger and even dabbled in the team portion of practice. While Reed didn't do enough to be listed as any more than a limited participant, he's seemingly on track for a return Monday in Kansas City. That said, with a bye on tap in Week 5, the Redskins could opt for caution and hold him out with the hope he's fully health for their next contest on Oct. 15 against the 49ers. Another absence would thrust Vernon Davis into a prominent role in the Washington passing game.