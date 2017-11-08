Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited to individual work
Reed (hamstring) took part in limited individual drills at Wednesday's practice, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
Reed apparently didn't do a whole lot at practice, but this still marks an upgrade from last week's non-participation, which culminated with the Redskins ruling him out Friday for Sunday's eventual 16-14 win over Seattle. The tight end seems to be a bit behind teammate Jamison Crowder (hamstring), who also returned to a limited practice Wednesday after missing Sunday's game. Reed likely will remain limited throughout the week, potentially setting him up for a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
