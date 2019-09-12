Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited yet again

Reed (concussion) remained limited Thursday at practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Reed has been listed as a limited participant at every practice the past two weeks, working his way through the concussion protocol at what should probably be the expected rate for a player with a long history of head injuries. He did get some work in team drills Wednesday, perhaps marking a step forward toward gaining clearance for Sunday's game against Dallas. Fellow tight end Vernon Davis took advantage of Reed's absence in a Week 1 loss to Philadelphia, posting a 4-59-1 receiving line on seven targets with the help of shoddy tackling from the Eagles defense.

